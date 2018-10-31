GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Days after shutting the water off and distributing water bottles, Robinson Elementary School has learned the results of PFAS tests.

Results show PFOA and PFOS of 119 points per trillion -- total PFAS at 171 ppt.

The Environmental Protection Agency's safe drinking limit for PFAS in the water supply is 70 ppt.

Representatives from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Grand Haven Area School District, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Emergency Management Division and Ottawa County Administration held a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 31 to announce the results.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating the the results and can’t speculate the source of the contaminated water at this time. They will also be testing 25 additional homes and businesses in the area for PFAS.

The school will continue to provide bottled water for staff and students.

Tests taken at a nearby daycare and the Robinson Township Fire station came back significantly lower than the PFAS drinking standard.

The PFAS contaminants were found at Robinson Elementary as a part of a statewide study of PFAS levels in groundwater. The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team has tested 381 schools to date. Of that number, 266 schools had non-detectable levels of PFAS and 28 schools had levels below 70 ppt. More information about the PFAS response in Ottawa County can be found here.

If you are concerned about exposure, please contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Toxicology hotline at 1-800-648-6942.

