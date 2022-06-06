Pfizer announces $120 million investment in Kalamazoo-Portage facility

The pharmaceutical company will be manufacturing their Paxlovid COVID-19 oral antiviral pill alongside their COVID-19 vaccine at the Michigan plant.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Kalamazoo Monday for a major investment announcement by Pfizer.

The new $120 million investment will be used to hire about 250 new positions to facilitate the manufacturing of Paxlovid, a COVID-19 oral antiviral pill.

The Kalamazoo-Portage Pfizer facility is their largest manufacturing plant as well as the site that produced the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

"18 months ago, it was here that the first doses of the COVID vaccine were manufactured and shipped out. And after months of stress and worry and watching the national news, we finally had a bright happy moment to celebrate as Michigan was in the center of the visual of what was happening right here at Pfizer," said Whitmer at the event.

Since the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo has shipped nearly 4 billion doses to over 100 countries across the world.

“Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making billions of vaccine doses and now millions of treatment courses to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pfizer. “By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S. This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership.”

Pfizer's Paxlovid drug has been shown in a study to have nearly a 90% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths in adults.

Watch the full announcement here:

