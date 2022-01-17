Grand Rapids facility expands as 'problematic alcohol use' rises 30% during pandemic

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is opening a 12-bed residential unit Tuesday for substance use disorder treatment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Cameron Risma says his line of work comes with unique challenges. One of the big ones is the impact it can have on someone's life when they're ready to get treatment for substance abuse, but there's a wait for them to get that treatment.

"At any given time, we may have a waitlist for people who want to get into treatment," said Risma, who is a psychiatrist at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

The staff members at Pine Rest hope a new 12-bed residential unit opening Tuesday for substance abuse disorder treatment will help cut down on that waitlist. The new "Birch Lodge" unit is helping the organization nearly double their capacity for residential substance abuse patients by going from 14 beds to 26.

“This expansion of residential care is deeply needed, and it is an important response to our community’s mental health struggles as a result of the pandemic," said CEO Mark Eastburg.

According to Dr. Risma, "problematic alcohol use" has increased about 30% since the start of the pandemic. He says in our community, alcohol use makes up around 80 to 90% of the cases they see at Pine Rest.

Risma says only about 10% of people who need substance abuse treatment seek it out. He says once people are motivated to get treatment, it can really hinder their ability to get better if there's any sort of delay in getting access to that treatment.

Short-term stays at the expanded facility are expected to last seven to 10 days. Patients will receive "nutritious meals" and "comfortable accommodations."

“In the new residential program at Birch Lodge, we plan to take our patients on outings in the community, such as the local Alano clubs and other community peer led sober support groups,” said Lisa Zwerk, Pine Rest residential clinic manager.

“These outings will expose our patients to as many sober support resources as possible. Going to events like hockey games, baseball, Art Prize and local restaurants will help patients realize they can still have a great time out without using substances.”

Risma says Pine Rest strives to be a welcoming facility where people feel safe and supported, and that recovery can have a widespread impact.

"When someone really gets into recovery, when they truly get it, that touches every other area of their life — their family life, their work life, social life, their emotional health, their physical health, their spiritual life, if that's an important part of their life," Risma said.

Pine Rest's new Birch Lodge Residential Unity is located at 6815 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.