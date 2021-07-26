POLL: 51% of parents unlikely to vaccinate younger kids

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital recently conducted a national poll to learn how parents feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're thinking about getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19 you'll need to do it in the next two weeks if you want them to have full immunity by the time they head back to school.

And if you're still unsure if the COVID vaccine is right for your child, you're not alone.

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital recently conducted a national poll to learn how parents feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll revealed that 49% of parents of children ages 3-11 will vaccinate their child once it's made available and 51% say it's unlikely they'll vaccinate their child against COVID-19.

The poll also found 70% of parents haven't discussed the COVID vaccine with their child's doctor.

Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark found that statistic surprising, saying, “Typically, parents look to their child’s regular healthcare provider for information and guidance on vaccines for their child. But our report suggests that half of parents of children 12-18 years, for whom the COVID vaccine is already recommended and available, have not discussed it with their child’s provider."

