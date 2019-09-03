CLEVELAND – Sunday March 10 marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

And while most of us welcome the later sunsets, losing an hour of sleep can throw us for a loop.

Michelle Drerup, PsyD, of Cleveland Clinic said one way to overcome the lost hour is to plan ahead.

“The best strategy is – several days beforehand – to gradually shift the bedtime and wake-time earlier, by 15 minutes or so, every night, and this tends to be really helpful for our kids as well,” she said.

Dr. Drerup said those who are already sleep-deprived tend to feel the ill effects of the time change the most.

“One of the most common complaints that people will feel is fatigue; and it may be physical fatigue or it may be mental fatigue,” said Dr. Drerup. “They may also have difficulty with concentrating, focusing, and may feel more irritable”

For those who feel like they’re still dragging on Monday morning, Dr. Drerup said instead of reaching for another cup of coffee or taking a long nap, try getting outside and taking a walk instead.

And for those worried about hitting the snooze over and over on Monday morning, she suggests getting some light exposure.

“The best thing to do would be to seek light in the morning,” said Dr. Drerup. “Light exposure is the single most efficient entrainer for our circadian rhythm, and getting that light exposure sends the signal to turn off our melatonin release and helps us awaken.”

If you don’t suffer from sleep difficulties, Dr. Drerup said taking a short 10-20 minute nap is okay – but dosing off before bedtime in the evening or taking too long of a nap isn’t a good idea, because it can throw off your sleep routine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.