Public health leaders say childhood vaccination rates down 70% in parts of Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Public health leaders in Michigan are urging parents to get their children vaccinated as the new school year quickly approaches.

Vaccination rates in Michigan for children ages 19 months to 3 years old have fallen below 70% in more than half the state, making it the lowest rate they've seen in more than a decade.

According to data, 43 out of 83 counties in the state have seen diminishing vaccination rates, with seven counties in Detroit dropping below 60%.

Adolescent vaccine rates also remain low, with only 42.5% of the state’s 13-to-18-year old’s having received all required and recommended vaccinations.

Leaders say vaccinating children is crucial, especially as they head back to the classroom. Vaccinations prevent outbreaks of serious diseases such as measles, mumps, pertussis and chickenpox.

The 10 areas of the state with the lowest vaccination rates for children 19 month to 3 years old are as follows:

Oscoda County (28.9%)

the City of Detroit (47.2%)

Keweenaw County (52.4%)

Gladwin County (57.9%)

Leelanau County (58.4%)

Iron County (58.5%)

Sanilac County (58.8%)

Branch County (61.2%)

Cass County (61.2%)

“We can send our kids to school safely this year by getting them caught up on the CDC-recommended vaccination schedule before the first day, so we can minimize the spread of preventable diseases,” said Veronica McNally, president of the Franny Strong Foundation and founder of the I Vaccinate campaign. “As a mother myself, I’m asking parents to take this opportunity before school begins to protect their littles ones, as well as their classmates, through vaccination.”

Parents with questions about vaccinating their kids can learn more here.

