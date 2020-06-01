The Red Cross is asking for donations, saying there is a critical need for blood at this time of year.
Red Cross spokespersons say that type O blood is in very short supply after the holiday weeks. Right now they only have a three day supply of type O blood on hand.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s there are about 500 fewer blood drives hosted due to winter weather and the holidays.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
The NFL has teamed up with the Red Cross to help increase donations. If you donate blood or platelets between January 1-19, you will be entered into a drawing to go see the Super Bowl live. One winner will get two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Upcoming blood drives:
Allegan
Otsego
1/7/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans
Douglas
1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road
Wayland
1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street
Dorr
1/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Dorr Christian Reformed Church, 4220 18th Street
Allegan
1/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Allegan Alternative High School, 550 Fifth St
1/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard Street
Kent
Grand Rapids
1/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., SpendMend, 2680 Horizon Dr SE
1/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., American Legion Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW
1/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College, 143 Bostwick Ave NE
Ottawa
Grand Haven
1/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave
West Olive
1/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Avenue
Holland
1/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave
Nunica
1/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hathaway Lakes, 16927 Birchview Dr
Hudsonville
1/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road
Holland
1/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street
Allendale
1/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Grand Valley State University Kirkhof Center, Grand Valley State University, One Campus Drive
Holland
1/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue
Grand Haven
1/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave
Holland
1/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave
Zeeland
1/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine Street
1/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Third Christian Reformed Church, 10 W. Central Avenue
Holland
1/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Sekisui SPI, 1305 Lincoln Ave
1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue
1/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Fifth Third Bank, 36 E. 8th Street
1/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hope College, 264 Columbia Avenue
