The Red Cross is asking for donations, saying there is a critical need for blood at this time of year.

Red Cross spokespersons say that type O blood is in very short supply after the holiday weeks. Right now they only have a three day supply of type O blood on hand.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s there are about 500 fewer blood drives hosted due to winter weather and the holidays.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

The NFL has teamed up with the Red Cross to help increase donations. If you donate blood or platelets between January 1-19, you will be entered into a drawing to go see the Super Bowl live. One winner will get two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Upcoming blood drives:

Allegan

Otsego

1/7/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans

Douglas

1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road

Wayland

1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street

Dorr

1/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Dorr Christian Reformed Church, 4220 18th Street

Allegan

1/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Allegan Alternative High School, 550 Fifth St

1/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard Street

Kent

Grand Rapids

1/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., SpendMend, 2680 Horizon Dr SE

1/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., American Legion Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW

1/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College, 143 Bostwick Ave NE

Ottawa

Grand Haven

1/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave

West Olive

1/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Avenue

Holland

1/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave

Nunica

1/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hathaway Lakes, 16927 Birchview Dr

Hudsonville

1/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road

Holland

1/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street

Allendale

1/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Grand Valley State University Kirkhof Center, Grand Valley State University, One Campus Drive

Holland

1/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

Grand Haven

1/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave

Holland

1/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave

Zeeland

1/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine Street

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Third Christian Reformed Church, 10 W. Central Avenue

Holland

1/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Sekisui SPI, 1305 Lincoln Ave

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Fifth Third Bank, 36 E. 8th Street

1/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hope College, 264 Columbia Avenue

