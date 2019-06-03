GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The American Red Cross says there's a severe shortage of type O blood and has partnered with HBO to offer sweepstakes and other treats to get people into donation centers.

During this time of year, type O blood is the most in-demand blood types -- especially to help in life-threatening conditions and emergency situations. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there's no time to determine a patient's blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

To celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and the Red Cross have partnered to ask fans and blood donors to Bleed #ForTheThrone this March. This is the largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company in Red Cross history – with six days of coordinated giving March 7-12 from fans and blood donors at blood drives in 43 states across the U.S.

As part of the partnership, fans who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through March 17 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses.

Additionally, those who come to donate March 7-12 will also receive exclusive Game of Thrones swag including a T-shirt, stickers to unlock a unique Snapchat filter and other items, while supplies last.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Recent snowstorms and severe weather in many parts of the country have forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Individuals of all blood types – especially type O – are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 25 through March 31

Allegan

Dorr

3/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 4125 18th St

Hopkins

3/12/2019: 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hopkins High School, 333 Clark Street

Douglas

3/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road

Kent

Wyoming

3/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Grace Christian University, 1011 Aldon St SW

Grand Rapids

3/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Davenport University, 6191 Kraft Ave

3/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Cornerstone University, 1001 E. Beltline Avenue NE

Grandville

3/29/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Hanley Christian Reformed Church, 372 Jackson St

Ottawa

Spring Lake

3/10/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge Street

Holland

3/11/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street

3/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue

3/19/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Black River High School, 491 Columbia Street

3/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave

3/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

Grand Haven

3/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., North Ottawa Community Hospital, 1309 Sheldon Road

3/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive

Hudsonville

3/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road

Zeeland

3/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 60 E. Lincoln Ave

3/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine Street

