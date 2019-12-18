GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the season of giving, but unfortunately this time of year blood donations often see declines according to the American Red Cross.
Holiday travel and severe weather are often what keep people from donating, the Red Cross says but patient's in need of blood, platelets and lifesaving treatments never take vacation or stop for nasty weather.
The Red Cross says blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims, as well as surgical patients.
As a special thanks, anyone who donates blood between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Hamilton
12/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hamilton Reformed Church, 3554 M-40
Otsego
1/7/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans
Douglas
1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road
Wayland
1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street
Dorr
1/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Dorr Christian Reformed Church, 4220 18th Street
KENT COUNTY
Grand Rapids
12/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., MVP Work-Space, 4085 Burton SE, MVP Annex Building
1/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., SpendMend, 2680 Horizon Dr SE
OTTAWA COUNTY
Holland
12/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue
12/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue
12/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Herrick District Library, 300 South River Ave
1/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., VFW Post 2144, 175 W 8th St.
1/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue
1/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave
1/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street
Spring Lake
12/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Baptist Church Of Spring Lake, 118 E. Exchange Street
1/5/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge Street
Grand Haven
12/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., North Ottawa Community Hospital, 1309 Sheldon Road
12/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Patrick- St Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton Ave
1/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave
West Olive
1/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Avenue
Nunica
1/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hathaway Lakes, 16927 Birchview Dr
Hudsonville
1/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road
Allendale
1/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Grand Valley State University Kirkhof Center, Grand Valley State University, One Campus Drive
