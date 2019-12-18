GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the season of giving, but unfortunately this time of year blood donations often see declines according to the American Red Cross.

Holiday travel and severe weather are often what keep people from donating, the Red Cross says but patient's in need of blood, platelets and lifesaving treatments never take vacation or stop for nasty weather.

The Red Cross says blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims, as well as surgical patients.

As a special thanks, anyone who donates blood between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Hamilton

12/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hamilton Reformed Church, 3554 M-40

Otsego

1/7/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans

Douglas

1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road

Wayland

1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street

Dorr

1/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Dorr Christian Reformed Church, 4220 18th Street

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids

12/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., MVP Work-Space, 4085 Burton SE, MVP Annex Building

1/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., SpendMend, 2680 Horizon Dr SE

OTTAWA COUNTY

Holland

12/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

12/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue

12/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Herrick District Library, 300 South River Ave

1/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., VFW Post 2144, 175 W 8th St.

1/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

1/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave

1/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street

Spring Lake

12/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Baptist Church Of Spring Lake, 118 E. Exchange Street

1/5/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge Street

Grand Haven

12/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., North Ottawa Community Hospital, 1309 Sheldon Road

12/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Patrick- St Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton Ave

1/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave

West Olive

1/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Avenue

Nunica

1/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hathaway Lakes, 16927 Birchview Dr

Hudsonville

1/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road

Allendale

1/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Grand Valley State University Kirkhof Center, Grand Valley State University, One Campus Drive

