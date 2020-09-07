Report: Vaccination rates dip in Michigan

The CDC says rates have dipped even further during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vaccination rates among toddlers in Michigan have been on the decline over the last two years.

Vaccination rates were at their highest in 2017 according to a new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy and Data Driven Detroit.

Now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rates have dipped even further amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, “Childhood Vaccines in Michigan,” analyzes data over time and tracks immunization data for each county in Michigan going back to 2008.

While overall rates are up statewide from 2008, recent data indicated that a number of counties have had their vaccination rates plateau or even dip in the past few years.

By 2019, declining vaccination rates nationally led to the greatest number of measles cases in the U.S. since 1992. In Michigan, more than 40 cases were confirmed and children as young as 8 months old were affected by the outbreak.

“Dips like this are concerning because vaccines are about public health,” said Kelsey Perdue, Kids Count in Michigan Project Director. “Herd immunity protects everyone from contagious diseases -- but the exact rate of immunity to protect a population varies depending on the disease, so any dip in vaccination rates is a threat. Last year’s measles outbreak prompted us to look more closely at the data to find patterns.”

And as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, rates have decreased further due to delayed appointments, shifts in resources and other complications.

According to a report by the Detroit News, parents were canceling vaccination appointments back in March. Vaccination rates overall for children 18 and younger fell by more than 20%.

Measles vaccinations, in particular, dropped about 76% among 16-month-old children, according to the Childhood Vaccines in Michigan report.

Public health officials are repeatedly recommended that everyone get caught up on their immunization to assure that everyone is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

