KENTWOOD, Mich. — Fitness often makes its way to the top of new year resolution lists. With 2020 approaching, local gyms like Planet Fitness' Grand Rapids and Kentwood branches along with Westside Fitness said they are already seeing an influx in memberships and gym use.

"We do see a large jump in members after the new year," Westside Fitness said in a statement, "We have actually had a steady increase in memberships for the past two months, so we are definitely hoping that trends continues in January."

Tiehrra Durboraw, general manager of Planet Fitness' Grand Rapids branch echoed similar sentiments, saying the winter is often the busiest time for Planet Fitness clubs, while business lessens in the summer months.

"We know people have resolutions. You know different things that they’re trying to work on coming into the new year. We also see an influx in memberships with it being winter time. It is a little bit more difficult get outside, exercise, so we definitely get busier due to the resolutions, new year resolutions in the winter," Durboraw explained.

Both businesses have added incentives and benefits going into 2020. Westside Fitness is adding education elements over the benefits and importance of recovery as well as an infrared sauna, massages and chiropractor on site.

RELATED: Police presence at 5 Mile Road and East Beltline

"Recovery is just as important,if not more important, than the gains we get in the gym," the business said in its statement.

Durboraw said Planet Fitness tends to release their deals around winter and the new year.

RELATED: Houlihan's in Grand Rapids is closed

"Right now our black card is $0 down and that's going to be our upgraded membership that includes a bunch of awesome benefits like our massage chairs, guest privileges, use of other locations...and then we also have are classic membership...right now it's only 20 cents down and that's going to go through January 9." Durboraw explained, noting that the new year is a good time for new gym members to get their best deals.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.