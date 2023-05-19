'YOU CAN BEAT THIS' | Cancer survivor shares touching message at Rockford Relay for Life

Rockford's Relay for Life took place Friday and featured dozens of brave cancer survivors from the community.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — As Andy Grammer's "Lease on Life" played from the speakers at North Rockford Middle School, a sea of purple emerged from turn two of the school's track. The sound of the song gave way to the thunderous roar of clapping hands and thunder sticks. There were a lot of tears.

This emotional show of support was the survivors' lap at the American Cancer Society's "Relay For Life." It's a moment when people who have fought and defeated cancer, are recognized for their bravery and resilience.

"The lap is kind of monumental. Sometimes going through cancer, you're not able to walk. You don't have the energy. You don't have the strength. You don't know what it's going to do to you. But to have the support that you have here, at Relay for Life, means the world to us," said three-time survivor Charlie VandeByl.

"This is the place that raises the money for the research to help win the battle, and that's what we're all about is winning the battle. To have all this support, you can't put it into real words, to tell these people thank you for what they're doing."

Charlie went to his first relay for life in 2012, three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

"It's been a journey, and it's been a gift, because of the people I've been able to meet and to be able to share my story and give those people hope that may not have any. And that's what we're all about. We support each other. We love doing what we do," he said.

Charlie shared a word of advice for anyone reading this story, who might be on a cancer journey right now.

"Don't say 'I can't.' Say 'I can if...' If you've got to modify what you're doing, do it. Reach out to places like the American Cancer Society. Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids does an amazing job. They have fantastic people working there. And you can beat this. You will beat it," he said.

There are dozens of Relay for Life events throughout the year in West Michigan. If you'd like to find one in your area, you can search for one using the organization's website. You can also make an online donation to Relay for Life.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.