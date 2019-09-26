ROCKFORD, Mich — The Rockford Public Schools superintendent said they are "in the process" of rescheduling after school events to happen before dusk due to the risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Dr. Mike Shibler said State officials are "encouraging people in Kent County to postpone, reschedule or cancel outdoor activities happening at or after dusk, particularly any events involving children."

This comes after officials released an autopsy Thursday that found a deer in Kent County was found dead with EEE.

Dr. Shibler said the school is in the process of reviewing events and changes to make sure they happen before dusk, including potentially starting their homecoming football game on Friday earlier.

The varsity football team in Rockford is on the road this week playing Grand Haven.

