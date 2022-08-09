As routine vaccine rates in children drop, Kent County Health Department launches new campaign

The Kent County Health Department is launching a new campaign to boost vaccination rates among children.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has warned that routine vaccination rates in children have been dropping and urges families to catch up on these vaccinations before the new school year begins.

The MAFP reported that over the last two years, childhood immunizations have continued a downward trend and dropped by 6%. That drop will leave 32% of Michigan toddlers at risk of catching a preventable disease.

“The dropping rate of childhood immunizations is a growing concern that threatens the health of infants, children, teens, adults, families and our state as a whole,” said Glenn Dregansky, DO, FAAFP, president of MAFP and a family physician in Jerome, Michigan. “Without the protection of vaccines, illnesses such as measles, whooping cough, polio, COVID-19, and even the seasonal flu can easily spread and cause devastating consequences. Now is the time to get kids up to date on these critical vaccines before school begins.”

Family physicians in the state are attributing some of the reduction to circumstances stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in medical misinformation spread on social media.

“One of the biggest threats to staying healthy right now is misinformation around health-related issues, especially vaccines,” said Beena Nagappala, MD, MPH, medical director of community health at Ascension Southeast Michigan. “We understand there is some confusion out there, as new evidence and science-based facts have been discovered, so we encourage all families with concerns to make sure to get your information from credible sources, like your family physician.”

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) also recognizes the drop in vaccination rates and is launching a public awareness campaign to address the falling vaccination rates in the county.

“During the past two years, the pandemic has worsened an already concerning drop-off in childhood vaccination rates,” said Amy Shears, KCHD Immunizations Supervisor. “While Kent County has higher rates compared to most of the state, a continued decline may allow diseases that were once considered eradicated to reemerge.”

KCHD's multi-media advertising campaign will use print, digital and video elements that will be seen on billboards, streaming platforms, apps, web pages and traditional media. The campaign is funded by a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The campaign also included an update to VaccinateWestMi.com, a website that was originally built for COVID-19 vaccine information, but now features information about routine vaccinations for children. You can find links to make vaccine appointments, a timeline of when children should be receiving vaccinations and how to find local clinics.

“The last couple of years has been a tough time for everyone,” said Dr. Adam London, KCHD Director. “It is easy to see how parents could have fallen behind on routine vaccinations. We get that but now is a great time to get up to date and we are here to help.”

The campaign will be featured throughout Kent County between now and early fall.

