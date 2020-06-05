LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is on a mission to remind the public of how to safely, effectively and legally use and choose disinfectants.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, Michigan State Police reiterated the importance of legal practices in the buying and using of disinfectant products. These products must legally be registered by both MDARD and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Thus, the creation or distribution of homemade or unregistered disinfectants is illegal.

“In most cases, people selling or distributing unregistered disinfectants are trying to be helpful, but they may actually put people at higher risk with an ineffective and potentially harmful product,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s Pesticide Section Manager.­

Verhougstraete said a disinfectant can be verified as being EPA-registered by looking on the product label for the EPA registration number.

Product labels also include information on how to use the disinfectant, what surfaces it can be used on, and what viruses it has been tested and proven to be effective on.

MDARD said labels should provide a required amount of time the disinfectant needs to treat the surface. The surface should remain visibly wet for the duration of that required time, and the product may need to be reapplied if it does dry with time to spare.

Although it may seem tempting to stockpile disinfectants, MDARD said the over-purchasing of these products can result in shortages of products that are necessary in emergencies.

Using registered, reliable products is an important step to curb the spread of COVID-19. More information on the responsible use of disinfectants can be found on the EPA website.

