3 West Michigan schools receiving funding to expand health center services

MICHIGAN, USA — As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts to expand access to health care for children, three schools in West Michigan are receiving funding.

The MDHHS is distributing $2.4 million to 26 schools across the state. This is part of the $25 million investment made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 to increase the number of Child and Adolescent Health Centers (CAHC).

The grants will help schools add primary care, nursing and behavioral health services to their health centers.

In West Michigan, Kentwood Public Schools will receive funding to expand Catherine's Health Center. A school in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District has also been selected, but the specific school has not been determined. Otsego Public Schools in Allegan County will also be receiving funding.

“We congratulate the 26 planning grant recipients and thank them for their commitment to the health of children and families in their communities,” said Hertel. “We will work closely with them to increase access to high quality health services for children and adolescents in Michigan.”

The following schools, spread across 21 counties, will receive a portion of the funding:

Benzie Leelanau District Health Department – Suttons Bay and Frankfort-Elberta Public Schools

Family Medical Center of Michigan Inc. – Springbrook Middle School

Sterling Area Health Center – (two school districts TBD)

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District – (school TBD)

Baldwin Family Health Care – Reed City and Evart Schools

Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties – Bay College Campus Health Center

Cass City Public Schools – (school TBD)

Community Mental Health for Central Michigan – Shepard School District

Mott Children’s Health Center – Mt. Morris Community and Education Center and Genesee School District

Sanilac County Health Department – Sandusky School District

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers – Bay City Central High School

MyMichigan Health Foundation – Alma and St. Louis Public Schools

District Health Department #4 – Hillman Community Schools

Concord Community School District

Otsego Public Schools

Hamilton Community Health Network – School-linked in Genesee County

Eaton Regional Educational Service Agency – Grand Ledge High School

Springport Public Schools

Catherine’s Health Center – Kentwood Public Schools

Ingham County Health Department – East Lansing Public Schools

Ascension Southeast Michigan Community Health – Lamphere Public Schools

Find more information about the CAHC program here.

