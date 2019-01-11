EAST LANSING, Mich. — Peter and Joan Secchia, graduates of Michigan State University (MSU), donated $5 million to the university's Grand Rapids Research Center on Thursday.

This is the second donation they made to the center. The Secchias along with Richard and Helen DeVos made the initial donation of $15 million that launched the campaign for the center's construction in 2016.

The $88 million building then opened in 2017.

“Today’s generous gift will free up capital and allow MSU a tremendous opportunity to further invest in recruiting the world’s top scientists to Grand Rapids," said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., M.D., MSU executive vice president for health sciences.

The Secchias are not strangers to the medical world. The Secchia Center, MSU College of Human Medicines's headquarters is named after them after they and the DeVoses made another multimillion-dollar donation.

Their patronage is not going unnoticed.

“We are immensely grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Secchias and their vision for a better, healthier world,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

“They made a commitment to invest in the medical discoveries that are yet to come and believe this community is a driving force in making them happen," he said.

Peter Secchia said he and Joan are happy to help MSU "close the books" on another project and they're committed to helping MSU and the College of Human Medicine.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: Greenville nurse suspended after liquid fentanyl found missing from medical center

RELATED: Michigan State's Kithier to play Kentucky with broken nose

RELATED: MSU linebacker Joe Bachie declared ineligible after drug test

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.