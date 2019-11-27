LANSING, Mich. — The second death from a vaping-related lung injury in the state was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Health officials said they were notified of an adult male's death on Tuesday, Nov. 26. No other information about the man is being released at this time.

Since August 2019, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan. All cases have been reported in the Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness.

The age range of the patients is 15 to 67.

RELATED: Michigan halts sale of marijuana vape products, orders tests

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of Wednesday, Nov. 20, there were 2,290 cases identified in 49 states (all but Alaska), the District of Columbia, and two territories. This includes 48 deaths in 25 states. Reported cases have vaped THC combined with nicotine, THC only and nicotine only.

MDHHS is working closely with the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration to get additional information that can help identify the ingredients in the vape materials that is making people sick. So far, no specific brand of device or e-liquid has been identified.

RELATED: CDC confirms vitamin E acetate possibly linked to vaping illness outbreak

The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among people with vaping-related lung injury. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in THC-containing vaping products.

MDHHS has the following recommendations:

People should not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC.

Since the specific compound or ingredient causing lung injury is not yet known, while the investigation continues individuals should consider refraining from use of all e-cigarette or vaping products.

E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

People who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

People should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

Adults who are vaping because they have quit cigarette smoking should not return to smoking. Free help is available for individuals who are ready to kick the tobacco habit at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

The state provided more information here.

RELATED VIDEO:

More vaping-related news and coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.