KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Open enrollment is underway for those looking to sign up for Medicare and Medicaid. But there is a lot to navigate and understand.

The Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program can provide answers to your questions. The volunteer organization provides free and unbiased help for Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers to understand their options.

MMAP's Regional Coordinator, Bob Callery, stopped by 13 On Your Side at Noon to offer advice.

MMAP volunteers can assist beneficiaries in reviewing their coverage, understanding letters they receive from Medicare or Medicaid, clarifying billing issues, assisting with assistance program applications, filing appeals, and learning about and reporting Medicare fraud and abuse.

You can contact MMAP at 1-800-803-7174, or the Area Agency on Aging in West Michigan at 616-456-5664 or online here.

