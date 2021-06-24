"Severe" blood shortage continues, American Red Cross urges donations

Increases in trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries have brought new concerns over blood supply.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The American Red Cross says the country is in the midst of a "severe" blood shortage.

Red cell demand by trauma centers alone have gone up 10% in comparison to 2019. Increases in trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries have led to concern over the blood supply.

"A blood shortage is serious business," said Todd Kulman, regional communications manager for Red Cross in Michigan, "We like to typically have three to five days supply on hand. Some of those hospitals reporting less than a two day supply in some cases, but it's very different per hospital."

Many elective surgeries were postponed in the past year due to COVID-19 concerns and hospital capacity. Now, those surgeries are ramping back up.

"Some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries again, until the blood supply stabilizes," said Kulman, "And that, of course, delays crucial patient care. Folks who have been waiting to get these elective surgeries for 15 months now, may have to wait a little bit longer in those cases, unless we can get the blood supply back up."

