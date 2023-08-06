STRIKE A POSE! Fashion show helps benefit mental health in West Michigan

The newly-rebranded Sheldon Clubhouse held the fundraiser so they can keep offering services to people living with severe and persistent mental illness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 97 on the west side looked a little bit like New York Fashion Week on Thursday night, as dozens of models took to the runway.

They received many cheers as they strutted their stuff in fashion designed by local creatives.

The event was held as a benefit for the newly-rebranded Sheldon Clubhouse.

"Our program is specifically designed for those living with severe persistent, mental illness here in our community - so those living with schizophrenia, bipolar, major depression. We're uniquely positioned to support members and building meaningful relationships," said clubhouse manager Tara VanDyke.

"We work really hard to support over 100 members currently, in reaching their goals."

The money raised at the fashion show will help support access to Sheldon Clubhouse's programming. It also provides employment and education support, an emergency fund for members, social programming, and a food program.

"Seeing this group of people out tonight is amazing - just to know that folks are responding to this, that they see the need, that they know that we need to support mental health in our community. It's an exciting time for us," VanDyke said.

