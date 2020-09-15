Stress of pandemic can have physical effects on people

Grand Rapids businesses see the physical effects of pandemic stress on their patients.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — September is 'Suicide Awareness Month' and going into the fall of an unprecedented year of changes, we are reminded to be aware of the tell-tale signs of depression and other mental health concerns.

Therapy is a known solution to help combat some of those negative thoughts and feelings of isolation associated with signs of declining mental health.

Local therapist, Donna Vanderkodde, says that the main signs in both you and others around you will be noticeable.

Vanderkodde's clientele rising drastically, over 60% within the last four months.Therapy, in general has sky rocketed nationwide during the pandemic.

As fall begins there is also seasonal depression to look at, on top of the physical issues that stress can cause. Stress is your body's reaction to harmful situations, whether the harm is real or you feel as if it is. When you are stressed your body literally reacts, pumping blood faster, usually making your heart increase. It can cause headaches and teeth grinding according to Dr. Meghan Moore.

Moore is an associate dentist at Westside Dental GR. She noted that since the office has been back open their regular clients have come back with alarmingly different teeth.

A New York Times article states that dentists are seeing more cracked teeth as they re-open, and here in Grand Rapids, Dr. Moore says she definitely has spotted that trend.

Moore attributes it to poor posture, bad sleeping habits, and explains to us how many people are unaware at how their stress is affecting their teeth.

Over time everything we do and think about affects almost every part of our bodies, and according to Vanderkodde, also our actions.

Overall, the most important thing to remember is to keep community around you. Vanderkodde told us that one of the most important things to focus on is what you are in charge of and can change,not on things that are out of your control.

Here are some more resources:

