Sparrow Hospital to join U-M Health in the new year

MICHIGAN, USA — Under a new agreement, Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health to expand services to mid-Michigan residents.

The proposed agreement was approved to move ahead during a Dec. 8 meeting with the U-M Board of Regents, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

University of Michigan Health has committed $800 million in investment to Sparrow Health System, which they say will be funded through facility projects, operations, and strategic investments over eight years.

“The partnership with University of Michigan Health provides Sparrow the opportunity to take a greater leadership role in improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover.

The two organizations had already joined forces in 2019 for pediatric services, which is what U-M President Santa Ono says paved the way for this ongoing collaboration.

“The mission, vision and values of the two organizations are aligned with a common goal to deliver on the promise of nationally renowned clinical excellence in an accessible setting,” Ono said.

The $800 million investment from U-M Health will allow Sparrow to make numerous renovations including their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Sparrow has more than 115 sites of care, including E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, community hospitals in Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia and St. Johns, Sparrow Specialty Hospital.

With the addition of Sparrow, U-M Health will become a $7 billion organization with more than 200 care sites across the state.

