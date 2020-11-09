Spectrum Health launches curbside vaccination program

Flu shots, along with several other vaccines, are available curbside at more than 40 Spectrum locations across West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an effort to encourage more Michigan residents to get a flu shot, Spectrum Health is launching one of the Midwest’s first curbside vaccination programs.

Spectrum Health piloted the program at select locations and now has more than 40 sites operational across West Michigan.

“We wanted to meet patients where they are most comfortable, and for many that’s right in their vehicle,” said Rima Shah, MD, vice president and department chief for Primary Health at Spectrum Health. “There are several benefits to curbside, including no time spent in waiting rooms. We continually remind our patients that whether they choose to see us virtually or in-person, we’re here for you and we’re ready for you.”

The service is also helpful for patients that have mobility challenges.

This curbside service is for all ages, including childhood vaccinations, and several immunizations, injections and tests as well as blood pressure checks are available. This includes a host of services -- from flu vaccines to B12 injections and strep tests.

Mary Zimmerman, immunization program specialist at Spectrum Health, says the program is meant to help families stay on schedule with vaccinations. Because many medical appointments had to be postponed or canceled during the pandemic, many fell behind on routine care.

“There are 16 vaccines available for serious illnesses, all of which are preventable diseases,” Zimmerman said. “In the last two years we have seen outbreaks in Michigan on measles, mumps and hepatitis A. We are hoping this new service will ease people’s minds and make it easier to keep up on necessary vaccinations.”

Appointments may be scheduled online, via My Chart, or by calling the office and requesting a curbside visit.

