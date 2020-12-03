GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has taken additional action to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with family and visitor restrictions announced Wednesday.

Michigan has its first presumed cases of COVID-19, and an official state of emergency has been declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Effective immediately, Spectrum Health will be enforcing the following family and visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals:

No children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit Spectrum Health hospitals during this time.

Visitors, including family members, will be limited to one person per patient. Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric (children under the age of 18) and maternity patients.

Visitors and family members must be healthy and without symptoms of illness.

Visitors and family members who have recently traveled internationally to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include in their COVID-19 travel warnings will not be permitted to visit.

Spectrum Health will continue to offer free virtual COVID-19 screenings to those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus.

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

People in the state of Michigan who are experiencing symptoms can call the health system’s hotline 616.391.2380 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.

