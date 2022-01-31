Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health to merge Tuesday

Officials say this will allow the two organizations to come together to provide accessible, affordable and exceptional health care coverage.

MICHIGAN, USA — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health have announced a merger that will create a new health care system.

The new system, which will be temporarily known as the BHSH System, will officially launch Tuesday, Feb. 1.



"We don't have plans for consolidation or limiting the services that we offer today," said Tina Freese Decker, President and CEO of Spectrum Health. "In fact, we want to make sure that we're providing exceptional services so that we can help people improve their health in every market."

The announcement of the merge first came in June 2021, citing goals to improve health equity and health care quality, as well as enhancing patients' experience and making the voices of health care team members heard.

“Our focus, as we launch our new health system, is to continue to provide excellent health care and coverage in our communities," said Julie Fream, Beaumont Health Board Chair and incoming BHSH System Board Chair. "We look forward to continuing to partner with our patients, team members and health plan members as we build a new organization designed to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

The BHSH System will have headquarters in both Grand Rapids and Southfield, with 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient locations across Michigan. More than 64,000 team members are expected to be a part of the health care system.

Freese Decker will serve as the incoming president and CEO of the BHSH System. Beaumont Health's current president, John Fox, will be leaving the health care industry on Feb. 4.

“I am very proud of our Beaumont team members for their many accomplishments, and I’m especially proud of the compassionate, extraordinary care they have provided for our patients throughout this long pandemic," Fox said. "I’m confident BHSH System will become one of the best health care systems in the nation.”

Officials say this merger will not impact care for patients. More information on the merge and its leadership can be found here.

