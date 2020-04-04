GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health said it is taking steps to conserve its supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare works by adopting disinfection practices from clinical and research teams across the country.

The West Michigan healthcare system will be disinfecting N95 masks with aerosolized hydrogen peroxide and heat between shifts. Goggles, face shields and other hard surface items will be sanitized with ultraviolet light.

"By implementing these processes, Spectrum Health hopes to preserve its supply of PPE tenfold given national shortages," a statement said, citing the increased use of N95 masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know we have to help support our clinicians, keeping them safe, so they can care for our patients and our community during this pandemic,” said Kurt Knoth, vice president of supply chain, Spectrum Health.

Spectrum Health said they are partnering with Gentex, which is donating four ovens to be used for heat disinfection.

Researchers at Michigan State University have been looking into whether commercial ovens can be used to resterilize N95 masks.

Spectrum Health is also still accepting medical supply donations. The healthcare system, which has 14 hospitals around West Michigan, said Friday they will be accepting COVID-19 patients from southeast Michigan to help overwhelmed hospitals in that region.

