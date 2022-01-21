Testing at home? Spectrum Health lays out the most frequently asked questions

How accurate are home test kits? Is the brand important? A Spectrum Health official answers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the popularity of over-the-counter coronavirus test kits surges, Bill Chop, Spectrum Health's Chief Medical Director of Spectrum Laboratories, spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to address the questions and concerns staff members receive most frequently:

How accurate are at-home antigen test kits in comparison to the standard PCR version?

"The one thing we found... when they were evaluated by the FDA, they performed fairly well. When you don’t follow the intended use… the test doesn’t perform as well," Chop said. "You can't have everything all the time. You always can't have accuracy and speed. The less expensive tests, a lot of times you have to choose. I do think they perform a great service to the community."

Does accuracy differ from brand to brand?

"They're all very similar," Chop explained. "They're based on a similar methodology. I think the biggest thing is for the end user, the person using them to follow the instructions that come with the test."

How do you recommend unused tests be stored?

"Some people may even put the kits in the refrigerator, thinking they make them work longer," Chop said, advising against refrigerated storage in favor of following the instructions of individual manufacturers, most of whom suggest kits be stored in temperatures above 50 degrees. "It's not like it's your leftovers you're trying to keep fresh."

Do I have to use the nasal swabs included with the test kit or can I use an alternative?

"You can't just replace it with another one," Chop advised. "We found if you don't use that kit, exactly as they have it... then you can have some bad results or results that aren't reliable."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.