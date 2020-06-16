Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

This is the ninth year the hospital has been included on this list.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S News & World Report has included Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2020 Best Children’s Hospital Rankings.

This year, the hospital was recognized for eight out of 10 specialty areas, which is the most specialties the hospital has ever been ranked in. This is the ninth year the hospital has been included on this list.

“Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is honored to be ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation,” said Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Interim President Dominic Sanfilippo, MD. “This noteworthy recognition is due to the incredible teams we have in place and speaks strongly to our core mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives.”

This year, the hospital is being ranked among the best nationally in these categories:

Pediatrics: Cancer

Pediatrics: Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Pediatrics: Diabetes & Endocrinology

Pediatrics: Nephrology

Pediatrics: Neurology & Neurosurgery

Pediatrics: Orthopedics

Pediatrics: Pulmonology

Pediatrics: Urology

U.S. News started creating the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007. Now, it puts out a ranking of the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States every year with the goal of helping families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care.

The list is based on clinical data and a survey of pediatric specialists. According to Spectrum Health, “The ranking methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.”

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital nationally ranked 47 for cancer, 34 for cardiology & heath surgery, 50 for diabetes & endocrinology, 36 for nephrology, 42 for Neurology & Neurosurgery, 41 for orthopedics, 45 for pulmonology and 40 for urology.

See the full list of rankings here.

