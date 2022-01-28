Spectrum Health receives $25K grant to help lodge cancer patients

Spectrum Health says finding lodging can be a significant obstacle for cancer patients seeking treatment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Spectrum Health Foundation has been awarded a grant by the American Cancer Society to help lodge cancer patients, the healthcare network announced Friday.

Since many cancer patients seeking treatment at Spectrum Health may live far away, the grant will help lodge those patients to ease their financial burden. The $25,000 grant is anticipated to help about 350 patients and their families.

“A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” says Emily Mumford, LLMSW, oncology social worker with the Spectrum Health Cancer Program. “The details and cost can be daunting. The ACS grant means our patients won’t have to worry about the cost of lodging. Patients have been relieved and grateful to know that this is one less thing they must be concerned about.”

Spectrum Health estimates that over 62,000 Michiganders will receive a cancer diagnosis this year, and that finding lodging during treatment may be a significant obstacle for them. This grant hopes to serve historically underserved populations who are seeking treatment.

The American Cancer Society distributes lodging grants to health systems and treatment centers. For more information on the society, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.