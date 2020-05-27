Spectrum Health Mobile Mammography Unit expands services amid COVID-19

To minimize fear and increase screening numbers, Spectrum Health has prepared to provide mammograms in the safest way possible.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Medical providers across the country have expressed concerns that patients are avoiding important screenings and appointments due to a fear of potential exposure to COVID-19. To minimize this fear and increase screening numbers, Spectrum Health has prepared to provide mammograms in the safest way possible.

“We don’t want people to put off their mammograms or other screenings or appointments because, particularly when cancer is involved, the sooner we can begin treatment, the better,” said Betty Ford Breast Care and Cancer Services Director Gerri Roobol.

All screening facilities are open and available through both Spectrum Health and Betty Ford Breast Care Services, and all facilities are following CDC guidelines for safe operations amid the pandemic.

Additionally, the Betty Ford Breast Cancer Services Mobile Mammography Unit has increased the number of locations on its schedule, allowing more women to be screened in a convenient manner.

“Our mobile unit is designed to allow for each patient to receive care without other patients nearby,” Roobol said. “We are also able to ensure that the unit is completely cleaned between appointments.”

Both the Spectrum Health mobile mammography unit and the Betty Ford Breast Care Services Mobile Unit offer 3-D mammography in addition to traditional digital screening. 3-D mammography has proven to be particularly effective for screening of patients with dense breasts, according to Spectrum Health.

Information regarding schedule and insurance can be found below:

Click here to view the mobile mammography schedule

Call 616-774-7998 to schedule a screening at a mobile location

Free screening are provided for uninsured or under-insured patients who qualify. To learn more about this option, call 616-486-6022

