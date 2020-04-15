GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Angie Morales says there are unique challenges that are making the coronavirus crisis especially tough for members of the West Michigan Hispanic community.

"It's not too common to put our elders in nursing homes and then we have the children in the house with the grandparents and the grandparents are at more risk of getting it," says Morales.

Recent studies show that people of color are being disproportionately affected by the virus and one of those reasons is due to a lack of testing in urban areas.

"Many are not getting the testing, they stay home and try to take over the counter medicine," says Morales.

Now some experts believe the number of confirmed cases in the Hispanic community is being under reported for various reasons including the language barrier.

"Certain communities that have language barriers and other challenges will be more affected and we have seen that. They are more affected by other conditions and we've seen in New York they've been more affected by COVID," says Dr. Alejandro Quiroga.

That's why Spectrum Health announced this week they are providing more multi-lingual resources online and in person when it comes to their response to the coronavirus.

"An individual that comes to Spectrum Health that speaks Spanish can expect and should expect that at any point there will be translators available inside or via phone or by an iPad," says Quiroga.

"Awareness is such an important piece and we need to continue to bring awareness to our Hispanic community," says Morales.

