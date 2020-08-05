GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has lead to a myriad of curbside services -- everything from groceries, takeout food, hardware supplies and more. And now, much-needed services for cancer patients have joined the mix.

The Spectrum Health Cancer Center at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion recently launched a drive-up service option for some appointments.

According to Spectrum's Health Beat, the drive-up service launched about a week ago, coming together "at lightening speed."

"They say that necessity is the mother of invention,” said Melissa Hibdon, RN, BSN. Hibdon is a clinical manager for outpatient chemotherapy infusion. “Well, the pandemic is the mother of invention right now.”

Patients still receive chemotherapy infusions inside the clinic, but they can have blood drawn from their port, receive injections and have ports flushed at the drive-up service.

Chris Clark | Spectrum Health Beat

The drive-up service is located in the parking ramp next to the Lemmen-Holton entrance, but Spectrum said team members follow standard protocols for safety and infection prevention. A registered nurse who is chemotherapy-certified provides the services, using the same sterile techniques that used inside the clinic.

The car-side service especially benefits patients with mobility issues, Spectrum said. Those who use walkers or wheelchairs can receive treatment quickly and avoid going from the parking ramp to the clinic.

In addition to the drive-up service, the cancer center is providing patients with virtual appointments with their oncologists. For the appointments that are conducted in-person but those who get care inside the facility

Spectrum's goal is to provide the care patients need, how they’d prefer to receive it.

The drive-up services are located inside of the parking ramp next to the Lemmen-Holton entrance -- sheltered from the weather and easy for patients to access.

Chris Clark | Spectrum Health Beat

