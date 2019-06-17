LANSING, Mich. - For Michiganders looking to quite smoking this summer, the Department of Health and Human Services can help.

MDHHS is offering free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges through Sept. 30. The offer is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "Tips From Former Smokers" campaign featuring real people who are living with the effects of smoking-related diseases and secondhand smoke exposure.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills about 480,000 Americans each year. For every person who dies from a smoking-related disease, at least 30 more people suffer at least one serious illness from smoking. Nearly 68 percent of smokers say they want to quit.

Up to eight weeks of free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges are available to Michigan residents who call the Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669). Enrollment is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

