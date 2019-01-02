DETROIT — People who attended the North American International Auto Show in Detroit may have a risk of exposure to rubella. The virus is also known as the German measles.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was told by another state one of their residents who went to the Auto Show on Jan. 13-15 was diagnosed with rubella. The health department says the person may have been contagious while in Detroit.

The health department provided the following facts about rubella:

Rubella is a viral illness and its symptoms can include a low-grade fever, sore throat and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

It is an airborne virus and spread through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms can begin between 12 and 23 days.

People infected with rubella are most contagious when the rash is erupting, but they can be contagious from seven days before to seven days after the rash appears.

Individuals who may have been exposed and are unsure of their vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

The last time a case of rubella was reported in Michigan was 2007.

More information about rubella is available here.

