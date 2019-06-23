We often think about our physical health and how work affects it. We think about the heavy lifting, the eye strain, the long hours on our feet or sitting at our desk. Companies encourage us to stay active and be healthy with step challenges or nutrition challenges. What we don't often consider is how our work affects our mental health, and when we get right down to it, our mental health trumps other types of health. It's a lot harder to get yourself invested in a step challenge if you aren't mentally in the game.

Mental Health America shared some statistics in The Work Health Survey Report in 2015. In it, 80% of employees said that workplace stress has affected their personal relationships. 35% of employees said they "Always" miss between three and five days a month because of workplace stress.

So, what can employers and employees do about it?

Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness has some tips to share.

On the corporate side, she says employers should remember that employees who are struggling aren't going to be as productive and will be absent from work more often. Employees struggling may even be more at risk when it comes to safety. Companies should pay attention to their work environment and the leadership to make sure the culture of the workplace is positive and encouraging. Leadership is the number one reason people leave a job. Something else to consider, are you offering an employee assistance program for those that work for your company or organization?

As an employee there are things you should keep in mind too. Do you have friends at work? Do you know how to access employee assistance? Are your participating in your company's wellness program? Are you finding the right work-life balance for you?

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.