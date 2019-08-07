GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Visiting fairs over the summer can be a family tradition, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants people to know of the potential risk of swine carrying influenza viruses at these events.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease in pigs caused by type A flu viruses that circulate among swine. Although swine influenza viruses don't normally affect humans, they have been reported in the past.

When spreading from pigs to people, the virus is called variant influenza virus. Last year, 17 people from six states were sickened by variant influenza viruses after having direct or indirect contact with swine at fairs and exhibits.

There have been 466 confirmed cases reported nationally, and these infections and related hospitalizations have mostly been among children. However, all age groups can and have been affected.

"All swine, even those that appear healthy, have the potential to carry influenza virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Washing your hands thoroughly before and after being around swine protects both you and your family from the risk of influenza virus, and also helps keep the swine healthy.”

Symptoms of swine flu include fever, sore throat and respiratory symptoms like coughing and a runny nose. Other symptoms include vomiting, body aches or diarrhea. Illness may last a week or longer.

MDHHS says following these steps can help you stay safe around swine:

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms.

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

There is currently no human vaccine for swine flu and the seasonal flu will not protect against it. There are drugs like Oseltamivir and Zanamivir that are effective at treating it. Be sure to contact your local health department if you become ill.

