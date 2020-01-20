The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that from 2017-2018, cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia have all increased in the United States.

In 2018 there were 2.5-million STD cases reported across the U.S.

“STDs can come at a high cost for babies and other vulnerable populations,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “Curbing STDs will improve the overall health of the nation and prevent infertility, HIV, and infant deaths.”

The CDC says that data suggests multiple factors contribute to the overall increase in STD cases, including:

Drug use, poverty, stigma, and unstable housing, which can reduce access to STD prevention and care

Decreased condom use among vulnerable groups, including young people and gay and bisexual men

Cuts to STD programs at the state and local level – in recent years, more than half of local programs have experienced budget cuts, resulting in clinic closures, reduced screening, staff loss, and reduced patient follow-up and linkage to care services

In January a medical and wellness testing company compiled a top 100 list of STD rates by city.

In Michigan, Detroit came in at 29th, Kalamazoo was number 35, Grand Rapids was number 39, Flint was number 66 and Lansing was number 82.

