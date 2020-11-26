Stress and jaw clenching may cause lasting damage to teeth

Something you may not realize you're doing during these stressful times, may be causing lasting damage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From economic strain, worries over health and even the recent election, it's safe to say that 2020 has been a stressful year for many. But that stress could be taking a toll on your teeth.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Dr. Brian Nylaan from Nylaan Dental about jaw clenching and teeth grinding, and the lasting effect it could be having.

When you are stressed, your muscles tend to tighten, and that too applies to your face. This habit may not even be something you're aware that you're doing.

"A lot of it is actually done when you're sleeping," says Dr. Nylaan "You blow a lot of mental energy when you sleep." He explains that, even though you are asleep, stress can still make the problem worse.

In addition to broken teeth, Dr. Nylaan says you can wake up with headaches and a tight jaw.

Dr. Nylaan says options are available if you find yourself clenching or grinding, including night mouth guards and exercises. But Dr. Nylaan stresses that you should visit your dentist. They will be able to assess the damage done and determine the best treatment.

