'It's important for us to keep talking about it': West Michigan students attend mental health symposium

During a Thursday event, student leaders learned tools to talk about and understand mental health with their classmates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The be nice. Student Symposiums were back in-person this year. The event brings dozens of middle and high school students from across West Michigan together, to learn how to make a positive culture shift in their school surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.

"50% of mental health disorders, the onset at 14 years old," said Christy Buck, be nice. executive director and founder. "So, it’s an important age for us to educate students to recognize in themselves and others when someone might be struggling."

According to the organization, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24.

The goal is to have the student leaders at the symposium learn how to change statistics like these, by interacting with fellow classmates.

"Research shows when students are initiating movements," said Buck, "having conversations in schools, others follow them."

Buck said lately, there is a little more going on that affects mental health. Grandville High senior Elaina Organek said going to school virtually was difficult.

"It was hard not having anyone," said Organek. "Being in my room all day, it made me so unmotivated. It was hard to get out of bed in the mornings. I think a lot of people didn’t realize how much school really helped them in ways socially. I think being back now, people are still getting back into the swing of things and being around others."

Meanwhile, Zeeland West junior Keeton Telgenhoff said he was having a hard time last year. But a team of people who cared about how he was feeling and what he was doing really helped.

"When you open up about it freely, you realize it’s not that bad," said Telgenhoff. "I'm going through this, but when I tell people, it helps me feel better."

Organek said she sees many fellow students facing mental health challenges at her school, and she wants them to know it's OK to reach out.

"It’s important for us to keep talking about it," said Organek, "because if we don’t, nothing will happen. Nothing will change, and this is what we need to do."

