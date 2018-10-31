GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) has revealed the potential starting point for Parkinson's disease.

Based on the largest study of its kind, published on Tuesday in Science Translational Medicine, the appendix is a reservoir for Parkinson's disease-associated proteins. Researchers found that removing the appendix early in life reduces the risk of developing the disease by 19 to 25 percent.

“Our results point to the appendix as a site of origin for Parkinson’s and provide a path forward for devising new treatment strategies," said Viviane Labrie, Ph.D., an assistant professor at Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) and senior author of the study.

Labrie says that despite the appendix having a reputation of being largely unnecessary, it actually plays a major role in the immune system. The appendix regulates the makeup of gut bacteria and now, shown by VARI's work, in Parkinson's disease.

Research showed that the reduce risk of Parkinson's was only apparent when the appendix and the disease-associated proteins contained inside were removed early in life before the onset of the disease. Removing the appendix after the disease starts had no effect on disease progression.

The study also demonstrated that appendectomy can delay disease progression in people who go on to develop Parkinson’s, pushing back diagnosis by an average of 3.6 years.

“Our findings today add a new layer to our understanding of this incredibly complex disease,” said Bryan Killinger, Ph.D., the study’s first author and a postdoctoral fellow in Labrie’s laboratory.

For more information on Parkinson's disease and what the Van Andel Research Institute is doing to help, click here.

April Stevens is a digital producer for 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

