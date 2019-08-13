GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer time in Michigan often means visits to the lake and enjoying the sunshine, however, it also means that the state's blood supply often dips to "dangerously low levels."

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage. While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, donations aren't keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are needed to replenish the state's supply and prepare for emergencies.

Last month, both the Red Cross and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan issued blood emergency for a critically low supply -- as low as having just days worth of blood for the entire state. Both agencies reminded Michiganders that medical emergencies and critical treatments don't stop for holiday celebrations or summer break.

RELATED: Emergency appeal issued for Michigan blood donors

RELATED: Blood emergency: Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply for most blood types

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities August 12-31:

Kent County

Grand Rapids

8/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., DeVos Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW

8/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross, 1050 Fuller Avenue NE

8/22/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Flagstar Bank, 1969 44th St. SE

Ottawa County

Holland

8/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

8/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Bethany Christian Reformed Church, 11 East 32nd Street

8/19/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Fifth Third Bank, 36 E. 8th Street

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue

8/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Holland Aquatic Center, 550 Maple Avenue

Spring Lake

8/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Barber School Community Building, 102 W. Exchange

Grand Haven

8/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., North Ottawa Community Hospital, 1309 Sheldon Road

8/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Grand Haven Elks Lodge #1200, 15 S. 3rd Street

8/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Second Reformed Church, 1000 Waverly

Jenison

8/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Lowing Woods, 3067 Lowingside Dr.

West Olive

8/27/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Avenue

Nunica

8/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hathaway Lakes, 16927 Birchview Dr

Zeeland

8/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Prairie Winds, 6611 Prairie Winds Dr

Allegan County

Fennville

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fennville Middle School, 1 Memorial Drive

Martin

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Martin United Methodist Church, 969 E. Allegan Street

Otsego

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Congregational Church Otsego, 120 W. Morrell Street

Allegan

8/14/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Allegan General Hospital, 555 Linn Street

8/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., American Legion, 632 Eastern Ave

8/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 Cutler

Hamilton

8/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hamilton Reformed Church, 3554 M-40

Hopkins

8/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Sandy Pines, 2745 136th Avenue

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories people are reading on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.