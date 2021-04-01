Target recalls infant rompers and swimsuits due to choking hazard

The snaps can break or detach from the rompers and swimsuits, posing choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Dec. 30, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Target has recalled specific infant rompers and infant swimsuits.

This recall includes:

The Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper

Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers

Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers

Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers

Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers.

The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. Rompers with certain product item numbers are included in the recall, visit here for the full list.

The second recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T.

The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with certain item numbers are included in the recall, visit here for the full list.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits and infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit or the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.

The firm has received 27 reports of the one-piece Rashguard swimsuits snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration. The firm has received 16 reports of the infant rompers snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

