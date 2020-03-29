DETROIT — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) verbally approved plans to transform the TCF Center in Detroit to a "large" alternate health care facility to help combat the capacity issues in the city hospitals from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.

“We are proud to work hand-in-hand with our partners at FEMA and the state of Michigan and leverage our engineering expertise to help save lives,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, District Engineer, USACE, Detroit District.

Detroit-area hospitals are "at or near capacity" as they are overwhelmed by the constant admission of COVID-19 patients, according to the state's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

More than 83% of the state's cases are in Detroit City and surrounding counties.

RELATED: Map: Where are COVID-19 cases in Michigan?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release that the renovation of the TCF Center is a result of the state's efforts to address hospital capacity issues.

The building, which is more than 250,000 square feet, will house approximately 900 bed spaces, according to Whitmer's office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

There will be two separate floors that will be divided based on the severity of illness.

The contract between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and the TCF Center hasn't been drawn up yet, however, it is expected within the next 24 to 36 hours. Construction is expected to begin shortly after.

"The State of Michigan is working around the clock and doing everything we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Whitmer said.

Some of those efforts include asking Michigan residents to donate medical supplies to health care facilities and setting up a volunteering site where doctors and residents who are able can do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Michigan launches website where doctors, residents can volunteer to help fight new virus

RELATED: Life with coronavirus in Michigan: Here's all the actions taken by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

As of Saturday, Michigan is eligible to participate in the FEMA program to provide relief for Michiganders impacted by the new virus and take measures to slow the spread of it, after President Trump approved Whitmer's major disaster declaration request.

RELATED: Trump approves Whitmer's request for major disaster declaration in Michigan

Related Video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.