Halloween is supposed to be all fun, games, and scares. For some children though, it can be a reminder of things they can’t do.

Food allergies can have a big impact on what a child an and can’t enjoy about the holiday, so all over the country, people are working to remind others to keep those children in their hearts too.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement meant to help kids with food allergies enjoy Halloween. By placing a teal pumpkin outside your door, you let kids know you have something they can have. Often that can be small toys or other non-food items the child can take in place of candy.

Even candy that doesn’t contain any allergens can cause issues for children with severe allergies. Sometimes, those treats simply being in the same bowl can trigger a reaction. If you want to learn more about the Teal Pumpkin project, you can visit the website.

You can also learn more about allergies in general from Grand Rapids Allergy.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



