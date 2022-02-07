The 38th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig 5k is back for 2022

The annual run raises money for colorectal cancer prevention and provides an opportunity to celebrate health care workers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. That's why Spectrum Health wants to raise money and awareness through their annual Irish Jig 5k.

The Irish Jig 5k is back for its 38th year and is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, in East Grand Rapids.

The race has become one of Michigan’s premier 5K road races and the course is certified by USA Track & Field.

The course starts on Wealthy St. and takes you through a partial loop, ending just north of Lake St. on Lakeside. The entire course is paved and only has a few small hills.

Registration for the race is now open and is accepting both runners and walkers for the event. Register online for a discounted rate now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Late registration will be available during event check-in on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

The race will begin on Saturday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a staggered start, with the runners beginning at 8:30 a.m. Walkers will start after all the runners have crossed the starting line at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Donations for the 5k are being accepted until the end of the registration period.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required. All participants will receive a race shirt.

New colorectal cancer screening guidelines encourage people between the ages of 45 and 50 to schedule an annual screening. For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org/colon-rectal-cancer.

