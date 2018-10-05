GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - EpiPens and generic versions might temporarily become more difficult to come by in some areas.

The FDA declared a short-term shortage on the life-saving EpiPen - both the name brand and generic versions.

But before you run to your nearest pharmacy, local experts say you have options.

“EpiPen is normally used for an emergency reaction," said Mike Koelzer, the Kay Pharmacy owner in Grand Rapids. “It’s epinephrine and so it reverses that allergic reaction.”

He said his pharmacy currently has it's typical amount available, he can't replenish the stock overnight.

“When we go to our wholesaler to look to see if we can replace that, its not available.”

A statement from Mylan, which partners with Pfizer to make EpiPen states, “There are intermittent supply constraints," due to manufacturing delays, "however, product is available.”

“Some pharmacies might have two or three on their shelf," Koelzer said. "But once those are gone, they're gone, because we all pretty much use same wholesaler and they're out of them. So there might be a few days of supply left.”

And it might get worse before it gets better.

“We’ve had a few calls, but not a lot of calls," said Georgiana Sanders, with University of Michigan internal medicine and pediatrics. "Some people saying we can't get it, it's on backorder, or never mind we got it. I think its trickling in, we're starting to see it now.

But Koelzer said there is not a shortage of the medicine inside the pen, and there are other options.

“I’d call the pharmacy," Koelzer said. "If they don't have the EpiPen or the official generic, I would then ask them what's needed to get another pen but from different generic company.”

For now there’s no need to panic.

“It’s inconvenient at this point, making some phone calls, but not catastrophic and I don't anticipate this going in that direction," Koelzer said. "Typically these drugs are going to replenish within hopefully days or weeks.”

Sanders said to look at the availability of the injectors at other pharmacies in your area.

She recommends Auvi-Q as an alternative brand. But if you pick up a different kind, make sure you know how to use it.

