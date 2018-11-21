HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - It’s a story that is guaranteed to warm your heart. A Hudsonville couple has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Two years ago, Michael and Natalie Frias were married. But just three months before their wedding, husband Michael donated one of his kidneys to his new wife, Natalie. Doctors told the couple Natalie would never be able to have children, but with a little faith and their match-made-in-heaven love for each other, they were given a miracle.

In three months, Michael and Natalie will be showing everyone their new miracle. Michael says, “his mom and his dad’s story is you have to continue to fight no matter what.”

Sitting right beside Michael, Natalie says, “that’s why we love telling our story because we want to give hope to other people.”

In the age of technology, their love story starts off like every other with the two meeting on the popular dating website, match.com. The two hit it off right away, but just one month into their relationship, tragedy struck.

"I got a call from my doctor. Blood work I had done the day before came back toxic," says Natalie.

When she was a child, Natalie had complications from strep throat as a child, and the sickness damaged Natalie's kidneys leaving her with focal sclerosis. Fast-forward, and Natalie sits in a hospital bed with doctors telling her that her kidneys were failing, she had no choice but to go on dialysis, and she needed a kidney transplant in order to survive.

Natalie says she called Michael - again they've only been dating for a month - and she says he immediately rushed over. Michael says, “I fell in love with her at the hospital…I had no intentions of leaving.” Four months later, Michael proposed, but his love didn't stop there. Later that Christmas, Michael decided to submit a donor application to see if his kidneys matched with his new bride Natalie.

The results? Most siblings don't even match. Michael and Natalie matched five out of the six, which is almost near perfect! After waiting for two years, Natalie now only had to wait three months for her husband to prepare for the transplant.

After a successful surgery and recovery, three months later, the couple was married and looking forward to the next chapter in their lives. But for Natalie, that next chapter would never happen. "All my life I've been told I can never have kids," says Natalie.

But the couple wouldn't take no for an answer. Doctors told Natalie she had to wait two years for her new kidney to settle in, and then maybe they could try to start a family.

After finally getting the green light, one month later, Natalie woke up not feeling well. “I just had this feeling… I think I need to go get a pregnancy test," she says. After nearly six pregnancy tests, Natalie says, “Finally we took the one that said pregnant or not pregnant. It said pregnant!

Natalie has a bit more to worry about than most expecting mothers. Natalie has to see a high risk obstetrician, a regular obstetrician, and her transplant team regularly. She says, “So they’ve all got my back and I feel very taken care of.”

SO… BOY OR GIRL? Natalie and Michael both say, "I wanted a girl!" However, at their gender reveal party, they found out... they're having a baby boy! Michael says he cannot wait for him to be next to him, and Natalie says she hopes "Miracle Michael's" story shows others out there on transplant lists that there is hope, don't lose hope, and you can get a second chance at life.

Michael and Natalie tell us they are healthier than ever after their kidney transplant surgery. They like to share their perfect match story to build awareness about those on the waiting list who need a kidney and for many to think about getting tested because you could be someone’s perfect match and save a life.

