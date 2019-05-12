GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For people with a sweet tooth and a soft heart for touching stories, the food truck sitting in the circle drive at the Helen Devos Children's Hospital could satisfy both.

The line never seemed to shorten in front of the window where people traded their money for sweet dreams turned into reality.

Patients at the hospital got a chance to design their own cupcakes during one lesson in a special program called Whiz Kids.

"The kids came up with their own design. They drew it and submitted it," said Andrea Hekman, the School Program Assistant. "The sky was the limit."

Designs from six students were selected and the company turned them into real cupcakes.

Kids and Their Cupcakes Kaylee - Haylee The Unicorn Kai - Massive Chocolate Bomb Austin - Charizard's Fire Vasti - Coffee and Carmel Supreme Hannah - Coffee Caramel Cake Manuel – Marsh-Tastic

"I was excited," said Kai, a 10-year old who created the Massive Chocolate Bomb. "The filling is chocolate. The frosting is chocolate. The sprinkles are chocolate."

Other patients, like Ashlyn, received coupons to come down and try the creations.

"Marshmallow sticky," Ashlyn described after trying the Marsh-Tastic cupcake.

The Salted Cupcake truck was in front of the hospital Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. Within 45 minutes, they had sold out of the initial batch of 300. After an emergency restocking with another 150, it only took 25 more minutes to sell out of those.

They will return on Friday, Dec. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. Cupcakes can also be purchased from The Salted Cupcake store in Kentwood. Cupcakes cost $4 and $1 of every treat goes back to the Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.