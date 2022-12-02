Doctors say having a broken heart can kill you, or at least cause some chest pains

Doctors say the physical impacts of a broken heart are very real and in serious cases can lead to death.

PHOENIX — What is the cost of a broken heart?

It can mean a few days down in the dumps, but in some cases, a broken heart can have serious medical consequences.

Medical experts from John Hopkins report there are an increasing number of cases of broken heart syndrome. The syndrome can cause chest pain and in extreme cases, death.

“The broken heart isn’t just a metaphor. It's a real representation of how our bodies respond.” said Steve Cole, Professor of Medicine, Hematology-Oncology.

Cole studies this very subject. He said human nature is to be with and rely on others. Cole said it goes back to caveman times, where people had to rely on others to survive.

That nature has survived in us to this day. Cole said when a close connection is severed, that feeling of being alone can trigger a fight or flight response.

"The brain treats the loss of relationships basically as a state of threat,” Cole said.

In ancient times, being alone could mean being vulnerable to potential predators. Today, this evolutionary quirk can leave our bodies in a high level of stress. Over a prolonged period, a constant state of stress can create serious health issues.

“Many times, it can manifest like that of a heart attack.” Dr. Rachel Bond, a cardiologist with Dignity Healthcare, said.

Dr. Bond said in severe cases, many signs of a heart attack are the same as having a broken heart, except the typical heart attack causes are missing.

There is just a weakened heart.

“That emotional event, leading to the release of those hormones is attacking the heart.” Dr. Bond said.

Dr. Bond said women over 50 are most likely to suffer from broken heart syndrome. Doctors say to remember that feeling the physical effects of loss is normal and in most cases recovery can be quick.

"It's something that human bodies have dealt for many thousands of years," Cole said.

